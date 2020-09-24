Syscoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $652,861.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $28.82 million and approximately $652,861.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Poloniex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00421329 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002659 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 595,978,104 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit, Binance, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

