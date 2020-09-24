Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.53 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $243,799.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00776490 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.13 or 0.02523587 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000180 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009910 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

