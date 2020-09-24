Tandem Group (LON:TND) Announces Earnings Results

Tandem Group (LON:TND) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 22.70 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

TND opened at GBX 425 ($5.55) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 million and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30. Tandem Group has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 400 ($5.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 3.12 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Tandem Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

