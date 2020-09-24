Tandem Group (LON:TND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Group (LON:TND) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 22.70 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TND opened at GBX 425 ($5.55) on Thursday. Tandem Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 364.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 248.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Tandem Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tandem Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.