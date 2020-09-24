Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Lifted to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.12.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

