Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Tanzanian Gold Corp (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.94. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 12,371 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $185.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.