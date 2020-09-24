Tap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $442,697.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Tap has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Tap token can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $59.19 million and $442,697.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.78 or 0.04520681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XTP is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

