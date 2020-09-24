Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.