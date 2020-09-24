Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Sells £110,953.80 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Pete Redfern sold 102,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total value of £110,953.80 ($144,980.79).

TW stock opened at GBX 100.75 ($1.32) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 163 ($2.13) to GBX 154 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 154 ($2.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.71 ($2.22).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

