TD Securities Upgrades AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) to Buy

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.50. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE AGF.B traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.77. 250,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,065. The company has a market capitalization of $424.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$7.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.56.

In other AGF Management news, Director Blake Charles Goldring bought 235,264 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,198,693.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 516,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,633,473.77. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 23,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$116,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845,427 shares in the company, valued at C$4,227,135.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

