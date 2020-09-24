Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.87% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.16.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 583,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Teck Resources by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,765,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 781,410 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Teck Resources by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

