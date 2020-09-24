Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.79

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.84. Tecogen shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 33,697 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecogen stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Tecogen worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN)

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

