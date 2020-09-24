Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $375.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $375.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $307.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.98 and a 200 day moving average of $317.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.96. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 129.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 266.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,965,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

