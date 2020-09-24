Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.42

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 2674500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. Analysts predict that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 345.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Telefonica by 81.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonica by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Telefonica in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefonica in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

