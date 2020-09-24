Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) versus CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) and CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telstra shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telstra pays out 103.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telstra and CHORUS LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telstra $15.92 billion 1.49 $1.22 billion $0.51 19.53 CHORUS LTD/S $650.58 million 3.98 $35.54 million N/A N/A

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telstra and CHORUS LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telstra 0 1 1 0 2.50 CHORUS LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Telstra and CHORUS LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telstra N/A N/A N/A CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Telstra has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telstra beats CHORUS LTD/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale. The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and pay television/Internet protocol, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, including buying, billing, and servicing requests, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network. It also provides sales and contract management services for medium to large business and government customers; and product management services for advanced technology solutions and services, such as data and Internet protocol networks, and mobility applications and services, as well as network applications and services products comprising managed network, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, and integrated services and monitoring. In addition, the company engages in the development of industry vertical solutions; planning, design, engineering architecture, and construction of Telstra networks, technology, and information technology solutions; and provision of a range of telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and Internet service providers through its networks and related support systems. Further, it provides disconnection, media and marketing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

CHORUS LTD/S Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

