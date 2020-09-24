Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/16/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $115.00.

9/14/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/14/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $120.00 to $130.00.

7/31/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Tempur Sealy International was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

7/30/2020 – Tempur Sealy International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.86. 28,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,937. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

