TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.90

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and traded as high as $15.29. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 13,486 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $280.22 million and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.92.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Pellerin acquired 59,799 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,673.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 254,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,705,840.32. Also, insider Clarke Inc. sold 494,302 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.65, for a total value of C$7,735,826.30. In the last three months, insiders purchased 65,499 shares of company stock worth $953,323.

About TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

