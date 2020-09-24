Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Purchases C$32,500.00 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,280,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,082,460.20.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 25,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Friday, September 18th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 59,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$38,350.00.

On Monday, September 14th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 80,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, September 11th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 120,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 39,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$24,691.45.

On Monday, August 31st, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$7,670.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 5,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$3,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

