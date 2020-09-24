Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will post $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the highest is $4.20 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $16.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.25 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In related news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 304,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145,683 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 177.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 387,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 247,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

TEVA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 254,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,660,480. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.