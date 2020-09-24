The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $440.41

Shares of The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.41 and traded as low as $428.11. The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at $436.00, with a volume of 7,817 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 440.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.37.

About The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT)

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

