Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0096 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $36.87 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005878 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

