Thunder Token Reaches Market Cap of $26.14 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $26.14 million and $4.94 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,644 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

