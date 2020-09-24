THYSSENKRUPP AG/S’s (TKAMY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get THYSSENKRUPP AG/S alerts:

Shares of TKAMY stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.54. 27,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.80. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post 20.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.