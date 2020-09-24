Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $5.60 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Tilray from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $597.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares in the company, valued at $20,428,104.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,017,942 shares of company stock worth $6,335,585. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 240,559 shares during the period. Think Investments LP raised its holdings in Tilray by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 869,224 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tilray by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.