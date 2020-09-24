Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$82.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.38.

Shares of TIH traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$75.03. 101,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.91. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.36 and a 1 year high of C$77.49.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$879.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 2.42139 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$125,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,261,326. Insiders have sold a total of 59,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,661 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

