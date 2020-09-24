Transcodium Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $103,018.37 and $4,977.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Transcodium has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00226959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00088228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.01475279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00201694 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,340,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

