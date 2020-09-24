TravelNote (TVNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,671.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $10,112.93 and $3,671.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00227501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00087323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.01467180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00202086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

