Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Raised to $0.15

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $0.10 to $0.15 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 28,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,432. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

