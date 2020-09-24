Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given a C$93.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) has been given a C$93.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSU. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$59.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$85.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE TSU traded up C$1.46 on Thursday, reaching C$79.77. 7,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,447. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.06 and a 12 month high of C$96.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.54. The company has a market cap of $845.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$42.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.60 million. Analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 19.9200015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

