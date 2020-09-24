Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $17.00 Price Target

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $17.00 price objective from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 2.31.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Methanex by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

