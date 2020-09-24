TUI (LON:TUI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $322.33

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.33 and traded as low as $265.10. TUI shares last traded at $271.00, with a volume of 7,199,409 shares traded.

TUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TUI to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 495.83 ($6.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 321.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 364.51.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

