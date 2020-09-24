Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.09 and last traded at $160.38. 125,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 168,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.31.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.