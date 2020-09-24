UBS Group Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €25.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.03 ($34.16).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

ETR DRI opened at €19.07 ($22.44) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.21. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1-year high of €32.88 ($38.68).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.