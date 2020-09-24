Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Receives GBX 823.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 823.75 ($10.76).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

UDG stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 739 ($9.66). The stock had a trading volume of 422,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. Udg Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 725.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 680.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.41%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

