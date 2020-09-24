Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of UCTT opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $842.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

