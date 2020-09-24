UMA Price Reaches $10.00 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $550.96 million and $19.18 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $10.00 or 0.00093601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00041141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00227169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.01477422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00202808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,009,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,114,574 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

