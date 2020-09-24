UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UMH. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of UMH opened at $13.18 on Monday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 81.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 35.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

