UniLayer (LAYER) One Day Trading Volume Tops $543,705.00

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $543,705.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00040888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00229635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00092437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.06 or 0.01468636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00203686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000655 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,214,001 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.