Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE AUB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,202. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,417,740 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $430,000.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

