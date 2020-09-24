Uniswap Price Tops $4.91 (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00046011 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $475.21 million and approximately $976.68 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 43.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

