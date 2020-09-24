USD Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $479.24 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $479.24 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, SouthXchange, Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.01 or 0.03241742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,466,635,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,461,024,375 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Coinsuper, FCoin, Hotbit, Kucoin, Crex24, Korbit, LATOKEN, CPDAX, OKEx, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

