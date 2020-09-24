USDK (USDK) Market Cap Achieves $28.65 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. USDK has a market cap of $28.65 million and $14.81 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC on major exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00227536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.01469375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00201719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

