USDx stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,662.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.28 or 0.02028429 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001513 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00677498 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008969 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.