Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $78.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $285.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.13. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.