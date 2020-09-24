V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.42 or 0.04480711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009366 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

