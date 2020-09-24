ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.37

ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and traded as high as $40.00. ValiRx shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 17,869,586 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

ValiRx (LON:VAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 7th. The company reported GBX (4.43) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

