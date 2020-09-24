Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives $3.40 Average PT from Analysts

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

