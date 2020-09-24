Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBLT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. Analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.