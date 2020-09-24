VeriME Market Cap Achieves $16,517.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.55 or 0.04489740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034043 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

