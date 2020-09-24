Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE:VET traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46. The firm has a market cap of $544.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.11. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$22.72.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$193.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

